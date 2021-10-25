GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man killed after being hit by a car while standing in a parking lot has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Robert Hardy Jones, Jr., 41, was killed after being hit by the car in a parking lot at 500 N. Main St. in Mauldin on Friday, Oct. 22, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
Evans said Jones was standing in the parking lot when a car ran off the roadway, hitting him.
Jones died at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital Saturday, Oct. 23 because of the injuries he got from the accident.
The death is being ruled an accident.
