UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man killed after being hit by a car while on a bike has been identified, according to the Union County Coroner’s Office.
Mayola Dircio Aparicio, 31, died after being hit while on his bike on Old Buffalo Road around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Office.
An autopsy will happen at the Newberry Pathology Group Saturday.
No other information was provided.
