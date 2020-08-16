GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man died after a car crashed into a building in the city Saturday night.
The office says 46-year-old Shamon Jones was sitting in the back seat of the car when the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. The report says the car was traveling on Laurens Road and tried to make a right turn onto Antrim Drive, but the driver lost control and struck a building.
Jones was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.
Greenville police are investigating the collision. We've reached out to them for more details.
