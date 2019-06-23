ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) A Starr man passed away after the coroner says his car flipped, and eventually struck a tree Saturday, June 22.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was operating a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria - traveling East on Masters Boulevard.
Around 9:35 p.m., troopers say the car went off the right side of the roadway and hit several business signs. Eventually, the vehicle struck a tree.
The Anderson County Coroner said the car overturned several times before hitting the tree at the intersection of Martin Road.
MedShore EMS and the Anderson County Fire Department responded to the scene in addition to SCHP.
The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lee Brock, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Coroner said he needed to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel.
The Coroner said in a press release that the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the incident. Though the crash is under investigation, the coroner also says alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating.
