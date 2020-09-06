GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a man died Sunday after hitting several trees in a collision.
The office says 33-year-old Brandon Scott McAllister of Hodges was traveling north on Highway 246 when his vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees near Hidden Acres Lane. The collision happened around 1:44 p.m.
McAllister's death was deemed an accident, and he died of blunt force trauma. There were no other vehicles involved.
SCHP says McAllister was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, but died of his injuries on scene. He was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
