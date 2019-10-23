SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man has died after falling out of a utility truck bucket Wednesday evening.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 59-year-old Lewis "Buck" McDonald Jr. was working at a residence on Lyman Road for a client with two other men. Clevenger says the three were working on trees when the McDonald Jr. fell from the bucket and onto the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Clevenger notes as of writing there is no indication if there was any negligence on the crew's part. Clevenger did note that the bucket was suspended about 20 feet in the air and that McDonald Jr. didn't appear to be wearing a safety harness at the time.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, followed by a standard toxicology report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.