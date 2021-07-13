GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man killed after a single-vehicle crash has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Larry Wilbur Jackson, 61, died after the crash in the 3600 block of Wade Hampton Blvd. Tuesday, July 6, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
Jackson died due to blunt force trauma, according to Evans.
