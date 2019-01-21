ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man killed in a collision on Monday was a pedestrian.
According to the office, 29-year-old Marshall Luke Dorociak was hit by a car around 7:35 pm. on Monday, January 21, along Highway SC-81 near Summerfield Lane.
Highway 81 was blocked and traffic was detoured.
The coroner says the cause of death for Dorociak was blunt force trauma to the head.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
