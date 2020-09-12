SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner said a man has died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Seneca.
Coroner Karl Addis said the shooting happened on Fairoaks Circle.
The victim was a 34-year-old man. The coroner has not yet released the victim's name while family is being notified.
Seneca police are investigating the killing.
