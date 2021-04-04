SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a death by fire at a home in Inman.
According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the fire happened Sunday morning at a home near the intersection of Highway 11 and Brown Arrow Circle.
Clevenger said 47-year-old James Robert Mattison Jr. was found inside the home.
New Prospect Fire Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are also investigating.
