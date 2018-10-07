WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after a collision with a pickup on Highway 76 near James Elledge Road.
The Laurens County Coroner's office told FOX Carolina that Michael Tollison, 43, died on the scene from blunt force trauma from the collision around 7 p.m. about one mile away from Ware Shoals.
SCHP says the driver of the pickup truck was heading west on Highway 76 and Tollison was driving west. The driver of the pickup tried to turn left onto James Elledge Road, but was struck by Tollison.
Tollison was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from his motorcycle.
The pickup truck was carrying the driver and three passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts. The driver and one passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers continue to investigate the collision.
