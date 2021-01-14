COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Richland County Coroner's Office said a Greenville man was killed when a small plane crashed into a home in the Rosewood neighborhood in Columbia on Wednesday.
Officials say the plane departed from the Greenville Downtown Airport at approximately 10 a.m. and then crashed into a home in the 2900-block of Kennedy Street in Columbia at 10:40 a.m. The FAA says the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE-33.
Firefighters said they arrived to find one home on fire and were able to get that fire under control.
The coroner confirmed one person on board the plane passed away.
On Thursday, the coroner identified the deceased as Farhad Rostampour, 62, of Greenville.
According to ETT Environmental Inc.'s website, Rostampour was the company's CEO. Company vice president Bob Kelley confirmed to FOX Carolina on Friday that they worked together for more than 30 years. Kelley says the death of Rostampour is a huge loss for the company, reminiscing on a flight around the world his colleague had made.
"He had a passion for life and so many accomplishments, not the least of which was making a flight around the world in a small plane back in 2007," said Kelley. "His leadership of our company, which he cared so much about, brought success and blessing to us all."
Firefighters said the crash caused significant damages to the home and aircraft. They said a person inside the home did suffer a minor injury unrelated to the crash as well.
