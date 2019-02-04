STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner said a person who was entrapped in a Friday night house fire in Starr and taken to the Augusta burn center succumbed to his injuries a few days later.
Anderson County dispatchers said fire crews were fighting a fire on Martin Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:48 p.m. from Homeland Park FD requesting assistance fighting the flames.
According to dispatch, the homeowner ran back inside after initially calling in the fire and by the time crews got on scene, found the man outside suffering from 2nd and 3rd Degree burns. Dispatch further confirmed he had to be transported to the burn center via LifeFlight.
Dispatch said the man was believed to be the only person there at the time of the fire.
Monday, the Anderson County Coroner confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries Sunday night.
The victim was identified as Mr. Donald Black.
