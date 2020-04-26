SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an ATV operator passed away early Sunday morning after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on Walden Circle.
They say the ATV ran off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The driver unfortunately passed away on scene.
Later Sunday afternoon, the Spartanburg County Coroner identified the deceased as 38-year-old Joshua Caleb Boyer of Walden Circle.
