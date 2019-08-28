Police generic

(WFSB file photo)

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner says a 32-year-old man passed away after suffering an injury while cutting a tree Wednesday. 

Coroner Kandy Kelley says Benjamin Wood, of Pendleton, was cutting down a tree in the Keowee Keys Gulf Course when he became injured. 

Details on what injury he suffered weren't immediately available. 

Kelley says Wood was taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away. No foul play is expected. 

However, the Pickens County Coroner's Office, Pickens County Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating the incident. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, August 29. 

MORE NEWS: 

Chief: 2 Seneca officers, suspect taken to hospital after falling through plate glass window during arrest

PHOTOS: Clemson parade featuring Budweiser Clydesdales brings thousands of fans to Tigertown

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.