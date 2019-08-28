PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner says a 32-year-old man passed away after suffering an injury while cutting a tree Wednesday.
Coroner Kandy Kelley says Benjamin Wood, of Pendleton, was cutting down a tree in the Keowee Keys Gulf Course when he became injured.
Details on what injury he suffered weren't immediately available.
Kelley says Wood was taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away. No foul play is expected.
However, the Pickens County Coroner's Office, Pickens County Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating the incident.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, August 29.
