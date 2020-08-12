ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirms a man who was severely burned in a crash along I-85 in July has passed away.
The accident took place near mile marker 29 on I-85 southbound on July 6, 2020. It involved several vehicles, and left traffic backed up for miles.
An eyewitness recounted the scene, which involved a car going up in flames with a driver inside:
“Once we got stopped it was just a mad dash to get him because the fire was already starting underneath the hood. Bystanders pulled him out. They busted the windows and they got him out and pulled him away because it got engulfed within no time," he told us. “If it wouldn’t have been for actual people up front helping, that man would have died. It was just the grace of God that people helped in a time need.”
The man was flown to the Augusta Burn Center to be treated for his injuries. Unfortunately, Coroner Greg Shore says he passed away on August 12.
He was identified as Glenn Benzing. Shore says he had many surgeries while being treated for 90% burns while at the burn center.
