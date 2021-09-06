SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man shot and killed by a homeowner after approaching their home Sunday night has been identified, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
Daniel Matthew Pilgrim, 23, was killed after the shooting around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coroner's Office.
At 9:50 p.m., Spartanburg Police officers went to a home on Farley Avenue in response to the shooting, according to the department. When officers got to the home, they found Pilgrim lying on the front porch with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said Pilgrim walked into their front yard and confronted the homeowners. They said Pilgrim was acting weird so they asked him to leave. He did not leave immediately, however, after asking several times he eventually left. Moments later, he approached the homeowners again.
Police said witnesses saw Pilgrim with a weapon in his pocket so the homeowner got a gun from inside. Pilgrim continued to try and go inside the home so they homeowner shot him, according to police He was hit in the chest, fell at the doorway and died.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department, the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. At this point, no charges have been filed.
MORE NEWS: Deputies investigate after man found shot to death at Greenville County club
(3) comments
Editor take note. Other similar careless errors are obvious.
Police said witnesses saw the unknown man with a weapon in his pocket so the homeowner got a gun from inside. They man continued to try and go inside the home so "they" homeowner shot him. He was hit in the chest, fell at the doorway and died
Good luck, Dogman. No such thing as bad form, grammar and spelling anymore. You have to read something ten times to try to understand what writers are trying to convey these days.
This is by design. The intent is to dumb down the readership into thinking the details of any given situation are not important, only what the propagandist concludes is what you should concern yourself with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.