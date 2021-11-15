GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man killed after a shooting in Greenville has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Jordan Scott Cirillo, 26, died after being shot at 322 Nichol Street Saturday, Nov. 13 around 11:45 a.m., according to Coroner Parks Evans.
Cirillo died because of multiple gunshot wounds and the death is being treated as a homicide, according to Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.