BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man has died of a gunshot wound in the Berea area Thursday evening.
Greenville County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in around 8:10 p.m. from Crawford Hill Road, confirming the call was for a gunshot wound. When we checked with the coroner, we learned a man died on the scene at the Crawford Hill Estates apartment complex.
GCSO later confirmed more details, saying the man was pronounced dead on the scene when he was found laying on the ground outside of the complex. Deputies say the man, who remains unidentified as of writing, was found behind one of the complex's buildings. He suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
