PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's office said a man who was severely injured when he was struck by a car early Tuesday morning has died.
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol on Tuesday asked the community for any information on the crash, which they said was a hit-and-run.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of SC-20 and SC-8.
Deputy Coroner Josh Shore said Brandon Strickland, 29, of Pelzer, died at the hospital at 2:24 p.m. from multiple traumatic injuries.
Troopers believe the vehicle involved may have been turning from SC-20 onto SC-8 eastbound when Strickland was hit.
At this time, troopers do not know the make or model of the vehicle involved. Troopers released a map with a yellow arrow indicating where the collision occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
