WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that the victim of a wreck that occurred in March in Woodruff has succumbed to his injuries from the wreck.
The coroner says that the incident occurred along Woodruff Road on March 22 of this year. The wreck involved one vehicle.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 50-year-old Paul Curtis Creech Jr. of Woodruff.
A forensic exam is scheduled to determine Creech's cause of death, according to the coroner's office.
