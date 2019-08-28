GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County coroner said a medical event claimed the life of a man who was involved in a single-car crash Tuesday.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1999 sedan went off the side of Corinth Road, and fatally struck a tree.
The coroner identified the driver as 53-year-old John Bradley McCullough of Transit Drive in Greenville.
Coroner Fowler said McCullough was wearing a seat belt and an airbag did deploy on impact.
On Wednesday, Fowler said an autopsy released additional details, and found the cause of death to be cardiac related, and not traffic related.
An autopsy Wednesday morning confirmed John Bradley McCullough, 53, of 25 Transit Drive, Greenville, SC, had a cardiac event just moments before the incident rendered him unconscious,” Fowler said in a news release.
The coroner added, “Mr. McCullough was driver and lone occupant of a 1999 Toyota Camry that was headed west on Corinth Road at 2:57 p.m. The vehicle went left of the center line, ran off the roadway and collided head-on with a tree. McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and front airbags did deploy on impact. There were no indications at the scene that the victim attempted to apply brakes prior to the collision which is always an indication something medical could have occurred first. I have ruled the manner of death in this case natural. It will not be considered a traffic fatality."
