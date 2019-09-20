GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Coroner said a man died while trying to cross US 25 North in a wheelchair Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle.
Coroner Sonny Cox said it happened just before 1:30 p.m. as the Carlos Ray Sepulveda was trying to cross the four-lane highway along the 2200 block.
Sepulveda, 59, died at the scene.
The death was ruled accidental.
