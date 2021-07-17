Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died at Fair Play Beach at Lake Hartwell Saturday.
According to the Coroner's Office, the man has been identified as 47-year-old Wayne Michael Reynolds. An autopsy determined that Reynolds' cause of death was drowning, according to the coroner.
The Coroner's Office mentions the family of Reynolds reported that he was wading in the lake when he disappeared. The family said he did not appear to be in any distress and he reportedly could swim.
The Coroner's Office says divers recovered Reynolds's body at 8:15 p.m. in a depth of water of 7 feet.
more news: The Mauldin Police Department held a cookout on Saturday
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.