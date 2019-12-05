Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a death investigation is now underway after a man was found beaten and unconscious in a wooded area of U.S. 178 earlier in the week died on Thursday.
The victim was found on Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they met with a property owner in North Greenwood County around 7:50 a.m. who had found the unconscious male lying in the wood line of his property.
Greenwood County EMS responded to the scene and transported victim to Self-Regional Healthcare in critical condition.
On Thursday afternoon, the coroner said that victim, David Lee Todd, 39, of Honea Path, died at Self Regional Hospital from his injuries just after 3 p.m.
Coroner Sonny Cox said Todd’s death is being investigating as a homicide. The cause of death is still pending investigation.
Deputies said no arrests had been made as of Thursday but numerous interviews have been conducted since the victim was found. They also confirmed a homicide investigation is now underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
