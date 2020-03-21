OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, the Oconee County Coroner's Office identified a body found near an old plant in the Seneca area Friday as that of a 47-year-old man who was reported missing in December 2019.
Oconee County deputies confirmed they began investigating reports that a body was found near an old plant Friday evening.
Master deputy Jimmy Watt with OCSO says the call came in around 5:11 p.m., near the old Covidien plant off of Highway 28. He also noted this was near the Bountyland community.
The coroner's office later said the body found was a man, and that identification was found with the remains. Saturday morning, the coroner positively identified the man as 47-year-old Kendall Todd Hawkins.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says Mr. Hawkins was reportedly last seen alive on December 12 at a home on Whitworth Circle in Seneca.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they were notified by Hawkins' family members that he was missing on December 26.
Addis says Hawkins was found just a quarter mile from the Whitworth Circle residence, and is presumed to have passed away in mid-December.
An autopsy is scheduled for the beginning of next week.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
