GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man has died following a accident on Roper Mountain Road.
According to the Coroner's Office, 31-year-old Louis Ray Reynolds was working under a vehicle when the vehicle moved off of its jacks. Reynolds was entrapped under the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.
They go on to say he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.
This incident is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
