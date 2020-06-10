GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal crash near Simpsonville Tuesday night.
The coroner's office says around 9:08 p.m. the victim, identified as 39-year-old Rodolfo Lozano of Mauldin, stuck another vehicle on West Georgia Road near Garrison Road.
The coroner's office says it appears Lozano's vehicle went off the right side of the road, over corrected and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction before overturning.
Lozano was pronounced dead on scene. We're awaiting further details from the highway patrol.
