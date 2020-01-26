GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office says an elderly man never returned home after venturing off on an ATV Saturday night.
According to the coroner's office, 71-year-old Donnie Mitchell Knight was out driving the ATV on the Augusta Road property when his family and friends became worried. A family friend requested assistance.
Coroner Parks Evans said Mr. Knight must have overturned his vehicle while he was hunting around 10:00 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced deceased in a wooded area.
Evans determined the gentleman's death to be accidental.
However, the incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
