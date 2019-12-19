ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a driver has died after suffering a medical event and heart attack that lead to him crashing into a tree Thursday afternoon.
The office says the crash happened on Old Pearman Dairy Road around 3:12 p.m. The coroner's report says 58-year-old Sammy Richards of Anderson was driving a 2018 Toyota pickup when he traveled off of the right side of the roadway, then back across and off the left side, striking a tree at low speed.
While Richards was wearing a seat belt and the car sustained only minor damage, the office says paramedics found him in cardiac arrest after the crash. He was transported to Anmed Health's emergency department, but passed away at 4:14 p.m.
The coroner determined Richards suffered a medical event while driving, which lead to the heart attack and crash.
The office continues to investigate along with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
