CHEROKEE CO.,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County coroner said an undiagnosed medical condition led to a Nov. 23 crash on Pleasant School Road which claimed the life of a Gaffney woman.
Troopers said the one car accident occurred at 12:27 p.m.
The driver of a 2004 Toyota four door vehicle was travelling south when they crossed over Pleasant School Road. The car struck an embankment and tree.
Troopers said the driver was not seat-belted at the time of the incident and died on scene.
The accident occurred about 3.5 miles North of Gaffney.
The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as Velvet A. Anderson, 56, of River Tree Road.
On Friday, Coroner Dennis Fowler said the autopsy results revealed the woman suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.
“The autopsy revealed a previously undiagnosed medical condition caused her to go unconscious while driving south on Ross Hill Road," Fowler stated in a news release. "While unconscious, her foot pressed against the vehicle’s accelerator causing it to travel at a speed of between 60 and 70 miles per hour. The 2004 Toyota ran though the stop sign at Pleasant school Road, struck an embankment, went airborne 15 feet striking a tree and coming to rest in a pasture. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene."
Fowler added, “Even though Mrs. Anderson suffered the medical condition prior to the fatal crash, it alone would not have caused her death. I have ruled the death an accident caused by injuries she sustained from the collision,”
