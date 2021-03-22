WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner said Monday a woman whose body was found along the banks of the Saluda River in the Ware Shoals area on Sunday afternoon has been identified as a missing woman who police had been trying to locate for months.
Coroner Sonny Cox said the body was identified as that of Donna Simpson Babb of Hembree Road in Ware Shoals. Babb's body was found around 1:45 p.m. Cox said the woman's remains had washed up in some brush along the riverbank.
Cox does not yet know when or where Babb passed away. He is also still working to identify a cause and manner of death and said an autopsy was performed on Monday to help determine how the woman died.
Ware Shoals police announced on December 1, 2020 that they were searching for Babb and asked people to be on the lookout. Babb had been missing since October 2020.
