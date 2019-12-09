PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner announced that a passenger injured when the moped they were on collided with a vehicle at the end of November has passed away.
According to the coroner, the moped was on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley on November 29 around 6:13 p.m. when they hit a car. The passenger did not have a helmet on at the time of the accident.
They were eventually transported to Prisma Health in Greenville. They unfortunately passed away on December 8. An autopsy is being performed Monday.
The incident is under investigation by the Easley Police Department.
