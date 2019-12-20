Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died, and two people have been transported to the Augusta Burn Center following an early morning fire in Powdersville, that's according to the coroner's office.
Firefighters say around 5 a.m. they were called to a home on Traybon Court off of Roe Road.
Lieutenant Jake Moffitt with the Powdersville Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene the house was in heavy flames and a lot of smoke was present.
Moffitt tells our crew that firefighters are still working to put out hot spots and are investigating as they move through the home.
Coroner Greg Shore says there were five people, including three kids, in the home at the time of the fire. Shore says two of the children escaped the home with minor injuries but sadly their mother died in the fire.
The third child, and mother's boyfriend were both airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center with serious injuries.
Shore says the victim's identity is being held until family can be notified.
Firefighters on scene said the home is a total loss.
Lt. Moffitt tells us that Powdersville, Wren, 3 and 20, Parker and Gantt Fire Departments all responded to help battle the fire.
Firefighters say Roe Road will be closed for an extended period of time and ask for people to avoid the area while they work.
Stay tuned for updates.
