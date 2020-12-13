ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist has died after an apparent road rage incident, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Greg Shore confirmed just before 9 p.m. the motorcyclist had died inside the ER at AnMed Health. Shore says the incident unfolded just after 5 p.m. along Shockley Ferry Road near White Street, and that another driver had forced the male motorcyclist off the road.
The coroner's office has not identified the motorcyclist and is working to confirm identity with immediate family members.
Shore noted that the sheriff's office is investigating the case. We have reached out to ACSO for more information.
Stay tuned for updates.
