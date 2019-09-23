WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a death investigation was underway Monday afternoon after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on US 221 near Harris Springs Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol’s website.
Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the motorcyclist was killed in the crash.
Troopers said the road was blocked while the investigation and clearing of the wreckage was underway.
No other details were immediately available.
