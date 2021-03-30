GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a motorcyclist has died after hitting a SUV head-on in Gaffney.
According the coroner, at approximately 2:25 p.m., 47-year-old David Marion Rumfelt was on a motorcycle heading south on Old Georgia Highway when he crossed the center line and hit a 2009 Ford Escape head-on. Rumfelt was not wearing a helmet, was ejected into a nearby parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner says the driver of the SUV was transported to Cherokee Medical Center for treatment.
Coroner Fowler said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to assist with the ongoing investigation.
