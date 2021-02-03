CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger died at an area hospital after a collision just south of Chesnee Wednesday afternoon.
SCHP says it happened around 4:25 p.m. along W. Manning Street. Troopers report the driver of a Toyota pickup truck was going north on the road when the truck went left of the center line and off the left side of the road. The driver re-entered on the southbound side of the road, but hit a southbound 2013 Buick head-on, carrying a driver and passenger inside.
Both drivers were injured and taken to a hospital. However, the passenger in the Buick was identified by the county coroner's office as 69-year-old Larry Dean Graham of Chesnee. SCHP says he was entrapped and had to be extracted. He was hospitalized as well, but he sadly passed away at the hospital around 5:45 p.m.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Thursday to determine the exact cause of death. Both the coroner's office and SCHP note Graham was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The MAIT unit is involved in the investigation. SCHP did not list any charges in their news release.
