GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a person died on Friday afternoon after a motorcycle wreck.
The coroner says that the incident involved a single motorcycle and occurred around 3:45 pm on White Horse Rd. near Old White Horse Rd.
The identity of the victim was later released as 56-year-old David Lackey Jr. of Travelers Rest. An examination is scheduled for Saturday, and the coroner's office notes SCHP and Travelers Rest PD are still investigating as well.
SCHP later released more details. According to them, Lackey Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda motorcycle north on White Horse Road when he went off the right side of the road. He hit a pole and was ejected, and then hit a concrete fixture. He sadly died on scene.
Troopers note he wasn't wearing a helmet or any protective clothing.
