SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said North Carolina man died in the hospital following a weekend traffic fatality.
The coroner's office said they responded to Spartanburg Regional Memorial Center in reference to a death that was a result of a crash that occurred at approximately 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 14. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Sterling Estates Dr.
The coroner said 71-year-old Robert Earl Crocker of Columbus, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:30 p.m. on Monday due to injuries from the collision.
Troopers have not yet released details on the crash at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.
