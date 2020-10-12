SUNSET, SC (FOX Carolina)- Furman University announced Monday that a 21-year-old woman who died in a crash Sunday night was a senior at the university.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the wreck happened just after 9 p.m. on South Cove Road in the Sunset area.
The coroner said Ava Clair DeVine of Charlotte passed away at the scene.
Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement Monday that the accident happened at DeVine's family's home on Lake Keowee.
A portion of Davis' statement is below:
It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you that Ava DeVine, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., passed away yesterday following an accident at her family’s Lake Keowee home.
Ava was an exceptional person and a bright light to anyone who knew her. A Bell Tower scholarship awardee, Ava was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha and a health sciences major who had already been active in health care fields. She spent the spring semester studying away in Edinburgh as a radiology intern, and had aspirations after graduation of helping people through health care. Her sister, Liza DeVine, is a sophomore at Furman.
On behalf of the university, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to Ava’s family and her many friends and loved ones. There is nothing I can say that will fully express our great sorrow.
Davis said the Memorial Candle and a space for memorial notes were available on the steps of the Daniel Chapel.
Davis also said resources were available for students who need support in their grief.
No other crash details have been released.
Troopers are investigating the wreck.
MORE NEWS - SLED: Murder, assaults, and assault on law enforcement rates went up in 2019 while property crimes dropped
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.