PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner announced a 4-year-old boy passed away after being found unresponsive in Lake Hartwell Saturday.
According to the coroner, the little boy of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was found in the lake near Twelve Mile Road.
No foul play is suspected, though the incident is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office and SLED.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on September 9 to determine an exact cause of death.
