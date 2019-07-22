SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced an inmate death at the county jail over the weekend.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Mr. Peter William Cooper, from Elmore, Alabama, first came to Spartanburg County on February 10, 2019.
Clevenger says the 64-year-old was moved to a medical pod due to complications prior to his death. Sometime over the weekend, Cooper was found unresponsive.
The Coroner's Office was contacted, and Cooper was later pronounced deceased on July 21 at 1:04 a.m.
An autopsy was performed the next day by both the coroner and State Law Enforcement. The results found that there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.
