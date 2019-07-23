SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said Monday that an inmate at the county jail died over the weekend.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Peter William Cooper, from Elmore, Alabama, first came to Spartanburg County on February 10, 2019. Deputies confirmed Cooper was arrested in Alabama and extradited to South Carolina after being charged for sex crimes that occurred during bible studies in the Upstate in the 1970s.
Clevenger says 64-year-old Cooper was moved to a medical pod due to complications prior to his death. Sometime over the weekend, Cooper was found unresponsive.
The Coroner's Office was contacted, and Cooper was later pronounced deceased on July 21 at 1:04 a.m.
An autopsy was performed the next day by both the coroner and State Law Enforcement. The results found that there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.
Cooper was awaiting trial on charges of lewd act on a minor in Spartanburg County and committing a lewd act upon a child less than 14 years of age in Greenville County.
MORE DETAILS: Former youth pastor arrested for sex abuse in Spartanburg County now faces charges in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.