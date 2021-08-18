UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Pineland Road, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies went to Pineland Road at 10:35 p.m. and found a man lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No foul play is suspected and the man hasn't been identified at this time, according to the Union County Coroner's Office.
This investigation is still ongoing.
