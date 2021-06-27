SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that they are investigating two deaths near Campton Circle in Inman, SC.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to Campton Circle in Inman on June 26, 2021.
Preliminary evidence suggests that this is a murder/suicide situation, according to coroner Clevenger. He adds that they will continue to investigate and gather more evidence.
Coroner Clevenger identified the victims as 58-year-old Andrea Aune and 47-year-old Tammie Marie McKean. They were both pronounced deceased at 11:00 p.m.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death, according to Coroner Clevenger.
