SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they have identified the person that was killed after a shooting that happened near John B. White Sr. Blvd and Reidville Road.
According to the coroner's office, the identified the victim as 26-year-old David Nickolitich Pugach of Spartanburg.
The Spartanburg Police Department says they responded to the Spinx Station about a shooting call at around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.
Witnesses told officers they were in a parking lot when a black male on a moped approached them.
An argument began between one of the individuals in a vehicle and the person on the moped, according to officers. Officers say that they do not know why the individuals were arguing.
The four people traveling in the vehicle left the parking lot and traveled across the street to the Spinx Station. The person on the moped followed, and the argument continued, according to officers. The encounter became physical, and the person on the moped began to fire a handgun, According to officers.
Officers say that one victim was struck at least once in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital but later passed away. No further information about the victim is known at this time.
Another victim was struck in the back but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.
The suspect on the moped fled the scene on Hidden Hill Road towards East Black Stock Road, according to officers. Officers describe the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks driving a black or green moped.
This investigation is ongoing, according to officers. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
