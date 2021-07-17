OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office has identified the name of the person who died at Fair Play beach at Lake Hartwell on Saturday.
According to the coroner's office, the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Wayne Michael Reynolds.
The coroner's office mentions the family of Reynolds reported that he was wading in the lake when he disappeared. The family says he did not appear to be in any distress and he reportedly could swim, says the coroner's office.
The coroner's office says divers recovered Reynolds's body at 8:15 p.m. in a depth of water of 7 feet.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, says the coroner's office.
Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.
