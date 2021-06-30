Child left in car

Officials respond to scene on North Lanford Road where a child was left in a car (FOX CAROLINA/June 30, 2021). 

 FOX CAROLINA
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are investigating the death of a child that was discovered in a car.

The coroner's office says they were called to North Lanford Road along with Spartanburg City Police where they found a 3-year-old child in a car.

A full forensic autopsy will be completed on Thursday, July 1, says the coroner's office.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Spartanburg City Police.

