SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are investigating the death of a child that was discovered in a car.
The coroner's office says they were called to North Lanford Road along with Spartanburg City Police where they found a 3-year-old child in a car.
A full forensic autopsy will be completed on Thursday, July 1, says the coroner's office.
If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Spartanburg City Police.
