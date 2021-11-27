SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that they are investigating a suspicious death after the victim was discovered in Inman.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said they responded to Rainer Drive in Inman on Friday afternoon. During their initial investigation, they determined that the death appeared to be suspicious. According to Clevenger, they performed a forensic autopsy this morning and confirmed that the victim was choked or strangled.
Clevenger identified the victim as 65-year-old Patricia Lucas Berry.
We will update this story as more information is released.
